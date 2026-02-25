Alex Newhook headshot

Alex Newhook News: Returning Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Newhook (ankle) will be in the lineup versus the Islanders on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Newhook will suit up for the first time since Nov. 13 against Dallas, a stretch of 40 games on injured reserve due to his ankle problem. While the 25-year-old center will slot into a bottom-six role, he should also see time with the second power-play unit. Prior to getting hurt, Newhook was having a solid 2025-26 campaign, racking up six goals and six helpers in 17 appearances.

Alex Newhook
Montreal Canadiens
