Alex Newhook News: Scores, assists in win

Newhook scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Newhook tallied his 11th goal of the season with a wrister at the 16:23 mark of the second frame, giving the Habs a commanding 4-0 lead. Newhook also made his presence felt in the early stages of the second period after assisting Oliver Kapanen's goal. Newhook not only snapped a two-game pointless skid with this outing, but it was also his first multi-point game of the season since March 3, when he scored twice in a 7-5 loss to the Sharks. On the season, Newhook, who missed 40 games between Nov. 15 and Feb. 26 due to an ankle injury, has 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 32 regular-season contests.