Alex Newhook News: Scores in loss Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Newhook scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Newhook snapped a five-game pointless drought with a first-goal period, but the Canadiens conceded four unanswered goals en route to another loss. The 23-year-old winger only has six goals in 27 appearances this season, so he isn't producing enough to be a reliable fantasy option despite his top-six role.

