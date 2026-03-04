Alex Newhook News: Scores twice in loss
Newhook scored two goals on three shots in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Sharks.
Newhook has four points over three games since he returned from a long-term ankle injury. He had a breakout campaign going before the absence, and he's picked it right back up. The 25-year-old forward is up to eight goals, 16 points, 28 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-9 rating over 20 appearances this season. He's in a bottom-six role for now, though he's also seeing power-play time, so there is still a bit of upside to be had.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Newhook See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 1876 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season90 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Jackets Taking Off106 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once108 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Overcoming Draft Mistakes121 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Newhook See More