Alex Newhook News: Scores twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Newhook scored two goals on three shots in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Sharks.

Newhook has four points over three games since he returned from a long-term ankle injury. He had a breakout campaign going before the absence, and he's picked it right back up. The 25-year-old forward is up to eight goals, 16 points, 28 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-9 rating over 20 appearances this season. He's in a bottom-six role for now, though he's also seeing power-play time, so there is still a bit of upside to be had.

