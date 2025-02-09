Alex Newhook News: Slides power-play helper in loss

Newhook provided a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Newhook has heated up to begin February, earning a goal and four assists, including three power-play helpers, over his last five games. The forward had just four points in January and has struggled to consistently produce offense throughout the campaign. He's now at 18 points (four on the power play), 74 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-15 rating through 56 appearances in a second-line role.