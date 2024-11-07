Alex Newhook News: Supplies offense in loss

Newhook scored two goals on three shots with two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to New Jersey.

Newhook's been snakebit of late, unable to finish or fumbling scoring chances, but got a break when his shot squeezed through the arm and body of Devils' netminder Jacob Markstrom. He later scored a highlight reel goal, going coast to coast and flipping the puck over Markstrom's shoulder. The two-goal night snapped a five-game scoreless run for Newhook, who has four goals, zero assists and is minus-10 through 14 outings. Despite some early-season struggles, Newhook remains on the second line with Juraj Slafkovsky and Jake Evans.