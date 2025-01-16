Fantasy Hockey
Alex Newhook News: Tips in winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 8:45pm

Newhook scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Stars. He finished with one shot on net, one block, one hit and two PIM.

Newhook's high tip of a Lane Hutson shot attempt survived a video review and gave Montreal a 2-1 lead midway through the third period. The goal was his first in eight games and seventh through 44 outings. Montreal's second line has been productive of late with the unit of Newhook, Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach accounting for four tallies in the last three games.

Alex Newhook
Montreal Canadiens
