Alex Newhook News: Two more goals in Sunday's win

Newhook scored two goals Sunday during the Canadiens' 6-2 win over the Sabres in Game 3 of their second-round series.

It's the second straight two-goal performance for Newhook, who opened and closed the scoring for Montreal on the night. The 25-year-old produced 13 goals and 25 points over 42 regular-season games this season, but he's suddenly become a sniper in the playoffs with five goals in the last four contests.