Alex Ovechkin Injury: Leaning toward playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 9:22am

Ovechkin (fibua) is likely to return Saturday against Toronto, Kristen Shilton of ESPN reports.

Ovechkin, who missed Washington's last 16 games after suffering a fibula fracture, believes he will be ready to play. The future hall-of-famer tallied 18 goals and 25 points in just 15 games before the injury. Ovechkin should return to his usual spot on the Caps' top line.

Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals
