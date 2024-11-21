Alex Ovechkin Injury: Out 4-6 weeks with fractured fibula

Ovechkin, who was previously listed as week-to-week with a lower-leg injury, is expected to miss 4-6 weeks because of a fracture to his left fibula, the Capitals announced Thursday.

Ovechkin suffered the injury when he collided with Jack McBain during Monday's 6-2 victory over Utah. The 39-year-old Ovechkin was off to a fantastic start to the campaign with 15 goals and 25 points in 18 appearances, including five goals over his past two outings. He's also just 26 markers away from matching Wayne Gretzky for the all-time lead in goals. Andrew Mangiapane is projected to move up to the top line alongside Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas during Ovechkin's absence. Ivan Miroshnichenko was recalled from AHL Hershey on Wednesday and is set to make his NHL season debut Thursday versus Colorado.