Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin Injury: Practicing in non-contact jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Ovechkin (fibula) participated at practice Saturday in a non-contact jersey, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

This was a big step in Ovechkin's recovery from a broken fibula suffered Nov. 18. Ovechkin partook in drills, but he left before the start of special teams work. It is conceivable that Ovechkin could return at some point during the upcoming week. Before he was injured, Ovechkin led the NHL in goals with 15 in 18 appearances this season.

Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals

