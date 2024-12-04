Alex Ovechkin Injury: Skating on his own

Ovechkin (fibula) is skating on his own in a non-contact jersey, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports Wednesday.

This doesn't change Ovechkin's return timeline, but it's encouraging to see him take his first strides in his recovery. The 39-year-old winger is still likely to be out until the second half of December at the earliest. He'll continue to log individual skating sessions until he is cleared to join the full team in practice.