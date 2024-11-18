Fantasy Hockey
Alex Ovechkin headshot

Alex Ovechkin Injury: Undergoing evaluation after collision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 9:46pm

Ovechkin is being evaluated for a leg injury after departing Monday's game against Utah in the third period, according to Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.

Ovechkin collided with Jack McBain in the final frame, and the former needed assistance getting off the ice. Ovechkin stayed on the bench for a short period of time, but he eventually headed to the locker room and didn't return. The 39-year-old potted two goals against Utah on Monday, and he now leads the league in that category with 15 goals through 18 games. Head coach Spencer Carbery said the club will know more Tuesday in regards to Ovechkin's status.

Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals
