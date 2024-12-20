Fantasy Hockey
Alex Ovechkin headshot

Alex Ovechkin Injury: Won't return before Christmas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Ovechkin (fibula) has been cleared for contact but won't be available until after the NHL's Christmas break, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports Friday.

Ovechkin skating in a regular sweater at Friday's practice session led to some speculation he might be ready to play either Sunday or Monday against the Kings or Bruins, respectively. Unfortunately, fans and fantasy players alike will have to wait until Dec. 28 against the Maples Leafs, at the earliest, for the world-class sniper's return to action.

Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
