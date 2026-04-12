Alex Ovechkin News: Adds helper in last home game

Ovechkin notched an assist, placed three shots on net and dished out five hits in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Penguins.

Ovechkin slid the primary helper on Connor McMichael's empty-net goal late in the third period to seal the win for the Capitals. Sunday's game marked what could potentially be the last home game of Ovechkin's career if the Capitals don't make the Stanley Cup Playoffs and if the 40-year-old winger decides to hang up his skates after 21 successful seasons in the NHL. Washington sitting one point out of a playoff spot can partially be credited to Ovechkin, who has eight goals and 12 points over his last 13 games. He'll have a difficult decision to make about retirement, but he'll look to end the regular season on a high note in Tuesday's road clash against the Blue Jackets.