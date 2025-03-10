Alex Ovechkin News: Continues chase with empty-netter

Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal and took six shots on net in Sunday's 4-2 win against Seattle.

Sunday's tally marked career goal no. 886 for Ovechkin which he buried into Seattle's empty net to help seal the win. Overall, the 39-year-old superstar is up to 33 goals, 50 points and 183 shots on net in 48 games this season. Ovechkin now sits just nine goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record. Despite missing a chunk of time due to a broken fibula earlier this season, Ovechkin is tied for fourth in the league in goals. Sunday's game also marked the 19th time he has produced 50 points in a season. Ovechkin should continue to put up good numbers in fantasy for the rest of this season while he chases history.