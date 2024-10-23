Alex Ovechkin News: Deposits empty-netter

Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Ovechkin has scored twice over the last three games. The 39-year-old winger has multiple shots on goal in each of the last five games, and it will be important for him to keep his shot volume up as he continues his pursuit of the all-time goals record. Ovechkin has two tallies, three assists, 19 shots, 21 hits and a plus-1 rating through six appearances.