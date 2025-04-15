Alex Ovechkin News: Earns helper in Tuesday's win

Ovechkin registered an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Ovechkin has gotten on the scoresheet in his last eight games, earning seven goals and five assists in that span. He set up the second of Dylan Strome's three goals Tuesday, which was the game-winner. Ovechkin is up to 43 goals, 29 helpers, 235 shots on net, 110 hits and a plus-16 rating over 64 appearances this season. It's unclear if he'll play in Thursday's regular-season finale versus the Penguins -- he has already rested once in the lead-up to the playoffs.