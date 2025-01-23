Alex Ovechkin News: Fills empty cage

Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

This was his 875th career goal, moving Ovechkin to 20 tallies away from holding the all-time record. He had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests, but he has five goals and two assists over 11 outings in January. The winger is up to 22 goals, 34 points, 112 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-16 rating through 32 appearances. Ovechkin's 15:24 of ice time was his lowest in a game since his first game back from a broken fibula, but it's possible he was just given some extra rest with the Kraken failing to put up much of a challenge.