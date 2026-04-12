Alex Ovechkin headshot

Alex Ovechkin News: Fills empty net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal on seven shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Over his last 12 games, Ovechkin has eight goals, three assists and 43 shots on net. The 40-year-old superstar has done his part to keep the Capitals in the playoff race, but they must win their last two games and get some help. On the year, Ovechkin has 32 goals, 62 points, 237 shots on net, 128 hits and a minus-5 rating over 80 appearances, which is among the lower point totals in full-length seasons during his career. His five power-play goals this year also represent a career low.

Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals
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