Alex Ovechkin News: Finds back of net in Game 3

Ovechkin scored a goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to Montreal in Game 3. He added two shots on goal and recorded a hit.

Ovechkin has recorded three goals and four points through the first three games of Washington's first-round series. The Russian winger, who became the NHL all-time scoring leader in the final stages of the regular season, should remain a key offensive force for the Capitals throughout the postseason. He already has three goals across eight shots on goal.