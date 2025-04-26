Alex Ovechkin News: Finds back of net in Game 3
Ovechkin scored a goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to Montreal in Game 3. He added two shots on goal and recorded a hit.
Ovechkin has recorded three goals and four points through the first three games of Washington's first-round series. The Russian winger, who became the NHL all-time scoring leader in the final stages of the regular season, should remain a key offensive force for the Capitals throughout the postseason. He already has three goals across eight shots on goal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now