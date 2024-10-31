Fantasy Hockey
Alex Ovechkin News: Finishes off Habs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 31, 2024 at 8:16pm

Ovechkin scored a goal on one shot and had two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Ovechkin put the finishing touch on the game late in the third period, scoring the Capitals sixth goal. The tally was his fifth of the season and third in two games. He earlier assisted on a power-play tally by Tom Wilson and an even-strength goal by Aliaksei Protas. This was Ovechkin's third multi-point effort of the season.

