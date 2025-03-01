Alex Ovechkin News: Five goals in last four games

Ovechkin scored Washington's lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Ovechkin is now just 11 goals from passing Wayne Gretzky to become the NHL's all-time goal scorer. He has 884. He scored on a wrist shot from the slot through a screen late in the third period to cut the Bolts lead to 2-1. Ovechkin has five goals in his last four games and 31 in 44 games this season. And he's put up 53 snipes in his last 79 games starting after last season's All-Star Game. The guy is on fire.