Alex Ovechkin News: Fourth all-time in hat tricks

Ovechkin had a hat trick on five shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Mammoth.

Ovechkin's heating up again with five goals over his last five contests. This was his 34th career hat trick, passing Brett Hull for the fourth-most in NHL history. Ovechkin is now at 29 goals, 56 points, 211 shots on net, 118 hits and a minus-1 rating over 73 appearances this season. He's a goal away from securing his 20th 30-goal campaign, which would extend a record he already holds.