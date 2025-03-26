Alex Ovechkin News: Inching closer to record

Ovechkin scored a goal and took four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Ovechkin netted his 36th goal of the season at the 16:00 mark of the third period, but the Capitals still lost the game in overtime. Ovechkin's chase of Wayne Gretzky's goal record has been at the forefront of the NHL, and he's up to 889 total goals, meaning he's only six goals away from passing Gretzky, who scored 894 goals in his career. This goal also extended Ovechkin's current point streak to five games, and he's ending the regular season on a strong note with 13 points (six goals, seven helpers) across 12 outings since the beginning of March.