Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alex Ovechkin headshot

Alex Ovechkin News: Keeps climbing ladder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 5:07pm

Ovechkin tallied a goal, two assists and four shots during Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Ovechkin is 35 goals away from tying Wayne Gretzky on the all-time list The 39-year-old Ovechkin has three consecutive multi-point performances. After a sluggish start, he is up to six goals and 13 points through 10 outings and is once again a hot commodity in any fantasy format.

Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now