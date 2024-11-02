Alex Ovechkin News: Keeps climbing ladder

Ovechkin tallied a goal, two assists and four shots during Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Ovechkin is 35 goals away from tying Wayne Gretzky on the all-time list The 39-year-old Ovechkin has three consecutive multi-point performances. After a sluggish start, he is up to six goals and 13 points through 10 outings and is once again a hot commodity in any fantasy format.