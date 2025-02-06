Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Ovechkin headshot

Alex Ovechkin News: Multi-category four-game streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 7:23pm

Ovechkin scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 win against the Flyers. It was goal 879 of his career.

He snapped a shot past Ivan Fedotov, going far side from the right circle in the last minute of the first period. Ovechkin is now 16 goals to 895 and overtaking Wayne Gretzky for the most career NHL goals. He has a goal in each of his last four games (six points) and 26 snipes on the season. He also has 12 hits and 14 shots in that span. Ovechkin's longevity is impressive. He's delivering yet another point-per-game pace (40 in 38 games), and he's on his best goal pace in several seasons. Gretzky's record is within reach in 2024-25.

Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now