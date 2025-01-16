Fantasy Hockey
Alex Ovechkin headshot

Alex Ovechkin News: Notches another milestone

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Ovechkin supplied the game-winning goal and added three shots during Thursday's 1-0 win over the Senators.

In addition to notching career goal 874, Ovechkin's overtime tally against Senators goaltender Leevi Merilainen marks the 179th different goaltender that the "Great 8" has scored against, a new NHL record. The 39-year-old is up to 21 goals and 33 points in 29 games.

Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals
