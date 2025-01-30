Alex Ovechkin News: Notches three points

Ovechkin registered a goal, two assists, two power-play points and added seven shots during Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

Ovechkin now sits just 19 goals away from the all-time record for goals scored in the NHL. The chase for history aside, Ovechkin's 23 goals and 37 points in 35 games to start his 20th NHL season is a remarkable achieveement in it of itself and keeps him entrenched as a must-start in any fantasy format.