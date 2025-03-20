Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Ovechkin headshot

Alex Ovechkin News: Now within seven goals of record

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Ovechkin scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Flyers.

It was Ovie's 888th regular-season goal, which moves him to within seven goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky's record of 894. He took a feed from Aliaksei Protas at the left of the crease and misfired, but it still crossed the line. Ovechkin has 35 goals in 53 games this season and 13 in his last 19 games. Washington has 13 games left in the season.

Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now