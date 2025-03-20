Alex Ovechkin News: Now within seven goals of record

Ovechkin scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Flyers.

It was Ovie's 888th regular-season goal, which moves him to within seven goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky's record of 894. He took a feed from Aliaksei Protas at the left of the crease and misfired, but it still crossed the line. Ovechkin has 35 goals in 53 games this season and 13 in his last 19 games. Washington has 13 games left in the season.