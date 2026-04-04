Alex Ovechkin News: Plucks two apples in win
Ovechkin recorded two assists and placed four shots on net in Saturday's 6-2 win over Buffalo.
Ovechkin reached the 30-assist mark for the 13th time in his NHL career with Saturday's pair of helpers. Overall, the 40-year-old star is up to 61 points, 224 shots on net and 115 hits across 77 games this season. He's also surpassed the 60-point threshold for the fifth consecutive season and the 19th time in his legendary career. He's been extremely steady on offense over his last nine games with 10 points, proving to still be a high-level fantasy option late in his 21st NHL season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Ovechkin See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate WeekYesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 24 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins8 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule15 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2017 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Ovechkin See More