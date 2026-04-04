Alex Ovechkin headshot

Alex Ovechkin News: Plucks two apples in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Ovechkin recorded two assists and placed four shots on net in Saturday's 6-2 win over Buffalo.

Ovechkin reached the 30-assist mark for the 13th time in his NHL career with Saturday's pair of helpers. Overall, the 40-year-old star is up to 61 points, 224 shots on net and 115 hits across 77 games this season. He's also surpassed the 60-point threshold for the fifth consecutive season and the 19th time in his legendary career. He's been extremely steady on offense over his last nine games with 10 points, proving to still be a high-level fantasy option late in his 21st NHL season.

Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals
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