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Alex Ovechkin News: Pockets PP assist in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Ovechkin recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

In what could be his final NHL game, Ovechkin helped set up Jakob Chychrun for the game-winning goal late in the third period. Ovie has yet to decide whether he'll return in 2026-27, but the 40-year-old still appears capable of making a significant contribution, wrapping up the current season with 32 goals and 64 points while playing all 82 games for the Capitals.

Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals
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