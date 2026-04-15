Alex Ovechkin News: Pockets PP assist in season finale

Ovechkin recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

In what could be his final NHL game, Ovechkin helped set up Jakob Chychrun for the game-winning goal late in the third period. Ovie has yet to decide whether he'll return in 2026-27, but the 40-year-old still appears capable of making a significant contribution, wrapping up the current season with 32 goals and 64 points while playing all 82 games for the Capitals.