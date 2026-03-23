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Alex Ovechkin News: Pots 1,000th career goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Ovechkin scored a power-play tally in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

The goal, which tied the game at 2-2 late in the third period, was Ovechkin's 26th of the season and the 1,000th of his Hall of Fame career between the regular season and the playoffs. Wayne Gretzky with 1,016 is the only other player in league history to reach four digits. The Capitals are currently six points out of a wild-card spot with 11 games left on their schedule, giving Ovechkin little hope of catching The Great One in that particular category if he doesn't return for one more season in 2026-27.

Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals
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