Alex Ovechkin headshot

Alex Ovechkin News: Pots 30th in march toward history

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

The future Hall of Famer spoiled Dan Vladar's shutout bid early in the third period with a vintage Ovie one-timer from the faceoff circle to the right of the netminder. The goal was the 30th of the season for Ovechkin and the 883rd of his incredible career, leaving him just 11 tallies behind Wayne Gretzky's all-time record with 24 games left on the schedule for the Caps. Ovechkin has eight goals in his last eight games, as he stays laser-focused on making history.

Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals
