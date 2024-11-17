Alex Ovechkin News: Rattles off hat trick in win

Ovechkin had a hat trick in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Ovechkin tallied on the power play at 5:59 of the first period, then added an even strength goal in the second and an empty-netter in the third for his 31st career hat trick. He's scored five times and added two assists over his last four games. For the season, Ovechkin is at 13 goals, 10 helpers, 60 shots on net, 43 hits, six PIM and a plus-13 rating over 17 contests. He is now 28 goals away from tying Wayne Gretzky for the all-time record.