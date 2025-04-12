Alex Ovechkin News: Resting Saturday

Ovechkin (rest) will not play Saturday in Columbus, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Ovechkin will get the night off as the Capitals have clinched first overall in the Eastern Conference. The superstar winger has 42 goals, 28 assists, 227 shots on goal and 106 hits across 62 appearances this season. Ethen Frank will draw into the lineup replacing Ovechkin. Ovechkin is likely to return to action Sunday in a return match with the Blue Jackets.