Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Ovechkin headshot

Alex Ovechkin News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Ovechkin (rest) will not play Saturday in Columbus, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Ovechkin will get the night off as the Capitals have clinched first overall in the Eastern Conference. The superstar winger has 42 goals, 28 assists, 227 shots on goal and 106 hits across 62 appearances this season. Ethen Frank will draw into the lineup replacing Ovechkin. Ovechkin is likely to return to action Sunday in a return match with the Blue Jackets.

Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now