Alex Ovechkin News: Roaring toward Gretzky's record

Ovechkin scored two goals Saturday in an 8-1 win over the Blues.

Ovechkin has eight goals in his past seven games, with 863 career goals. That leaves him 31 shy of Wayne Gretzky's NHL record, a total he could hit as soon as March. Ovie's first goal, which came in the second period, stood as the winner. His second came on the power play early in the third period. Ovechkin is roaring toward Gretzky's record, rather than limping to it like we all thought early last year. Enjoy this ride.