Alex Ovechkin News: Scores 890th career goal

Ovechkin tallied a goal, dished out two assists and fired three shots on net in Sunday's 8-5 loss to Buffalo.

While Ovechkin's performance was highlighted by scoring his 890th career goal, he put together a fantastic all-around performance with two assists, including one on a power-play goal scored by Pierre-Luc Dubois. With the twine finder Sunday, Ovechkin moves just five goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record. The Capitals have nine games remaining in the regular season, giving Ovechkin some wiggle room on his chase to break the record. However, he may not need all nine games as he has been hot with 15 goals and 29 points over his last 23 games. He should contend for the 70-point mark by the end of the regular season, which would be the 14th time in his 20-year career he would accomplish this.