Alex Ovechkin News: Scores again Saturday

Ovechkin scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

Ovechkin's tally in the third period was ultimately the one that forced overtime. The 39-year-old has five goals and three helpers over his last 10 contests. The superstar winger is at 24 goals, 38 points, 132 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-15 rating through 36 outings this season. His tally Saturday was the 877th of his career, putting him 17 away from tying and 18 away from passing Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goals record.