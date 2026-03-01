Alex Ovechkin News: Scores twice in loss

Ovechkin scored two goals and took six shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Ovechkin finally snapped his scoring drought and found the back of the net for the first time since Jan. 27, when he scored in a 5-1 loss to Seattle. The star forward remains productive despite being 40 years old, and even though his numbers are not what they were in his prime, he continues to make an impact offensively for the Capitals. Ovechkin has three goals and six points over his last 10 appearances, and 50 total points (24 goals, 26 assists) in 62 contests in 2025-26.