Alex Ovechkin News: Scores twice in loss
Ovechkin scored two goals and took six shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Ovechkin finally snapped his scoring drought and found the back of the net for the first time since Jan. 27, when he scored in a 5-1 loss to Seattle. The star forward remains productive despite being 40 years old, and even though his numbers are not what they were in his prime, he continues to make an impact offensively for the Capitals. Ovechkin has three goals and six points over his last 10 appearances, and 50 total points (24 goals, 26 assists) in 62 contests in 2025-26.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Ovechkin See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 254 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 524 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break28 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week37 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Midseason Surprises41 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Ovechkin See More