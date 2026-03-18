Alex Ovechkin News: Snaps scoring drought
Ovechkin scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
Ovechkin finally found the back of the net again after not doing so in his last six games. The star winger averaged 3.0 shots per game in that six-game stretch, so a goal was bound to happen sooner rather than later for him. Ovechkin has 24 goals and 51 points across 68 contests this season.
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