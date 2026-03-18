Alex Ovechkin headshot

Alex Ovechkin News: Snaps scoring drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Ovechkin scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Ovechkin finally found the back of the net again after not doing so in his last six games. The star winger averaged 3.0 shots per game in that six-game stretch, so a goal was bound to happen sooner rather than later for him. Ovechkin has 24 goals and 51 points across 68 contests this season.

Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Ovechkin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Ovechkin See More
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
NHL
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
17 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
21 days ago