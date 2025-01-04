Alex Ovechkin News: Stays sizzling

Ovechkin tallied a goal, an assist and added 7 shots during Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Ovechkin is now just 23 goals away from Wayne Gretzky for the all-time NHL goal-scoring record after notching his fourth goal in five games since returning from a broken fibula on Dec. 28. The 39-year-old is lighting the lamp at the highest rate of his NHL career and is a must-start every time he takes the ice.