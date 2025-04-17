Alex Ovechkin News: Strikes on power play

Ovechkin scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Ovechkin's incredible, record-breaking season ends with 44 goals and 73 points over 65 appearances. He added 237 shots on net, 110 hits and a plus-15 rating. Ovechkin is at 897 regular-season goals in his career -- he'll have the 900-goal milestone within reach early in 2025-26. He can make progress toward another all-time record during the Capitals' playoff run. Ovechkin has a total of 969 goals between regular-season and postseason play, putting him 47 behind Wayne Gretzky's all-time total of 1,016. If Ovechkin has a strong playoff run and keeps his scoring pace up in 2025-26, he could take that record some time next year.