Ovechkin scored two goals on five shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Ovechkin had the Capitals' first two goals by the 5:10 mark of the first period. The 39-year-old winger has scored all four of his tallies this season over the last five games. He often scores in bunches, so this hot stretch could go for a while. Ovechkin is at seven points, 26 shots, 26 hits and a plus-3 rating through eight appearances.