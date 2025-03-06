Alex Ovechkin News: Ten goals away from record

Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

With the Capitals down 2-1 midway through the third period, Ovechkin pounced on a loose puck and buried it behind Igor Shesterkin. The tally was the 885th of his career, putting him 10 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's once-untouchable NHL record of 894 with 20 games left on the schedule for Washington. Ovie could make history with room to spare given his current pace -- the 39-year-old has an incredible 10 goals and 15 points over his last 12 contests.