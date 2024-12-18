Alex Petrovic News: Called up from minors

Petrovic was brought up from AHL Texas on Wednesday.

Petrovic has played in just two games for the Stars this season in which he registered four hits, three blocks and two PIM while averaging 10:34 of ice time. Whether Petrovic gets into the lineup versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday likely depends on Thomas Harley's health (illness). In a corresponding move, Matt Dumba (upper body) was designated for injured reserve.