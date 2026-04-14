Alex Petrovic headshot

Alex Petrovic News: Posts helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Petrovic notched an assist and three hits in Monday's 6-5 win over the Maple Leafs.

Petrovic has played in three of the last five games. The 34-year-old has been called upon in the absences of Miro Heiskanen (lower body) and Nils Lundkvist (illness). If the Stars' blue line is at full health in the postseason, Petrovic will likely be no more than a part-time option, but as a steady veteran on the third pairing, he may get looks as a change-of-pace player. He has contributed 10 points, 57 shots on net, 88 hits, 77 blocked shots and 47 PIM over 54 appearances this season.

Alex Petrovic
Dallas Stars
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