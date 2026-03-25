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Alex Petrovic News: Stuck outside of lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Petrovic was scratched for the 13th game in a row in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.

The Stars are carrying nine blueliners currently, and that has left Petrovic on the outside looking in since the Olympic break. The 34-year-old defenseman may get some playing time once the Stars' playoff positioning gets solidified. For the season, he's at nine points, 56 shots on net, 47 PIM, 83 hits and 77 blocked shots over 51 outings, which is his most productive season since 2017-18, when he had 13 points in 67 games for the Panthers.

Alex Petrovic
Dallas Stars
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