Alex Pietrangelo headshot

Alex Pietrangelo Injury: Game-time call for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 1:36pm

Pietrangelo (lower body) is expected to be a game-time decision for Thursday's tilt against Winnipeg, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday.

If Pietrangelo is able to play, then it would be his first game since March 23. He has four goals and 32 points over 67 appearances in 2024-25. Kaedan Korczak might be a healthy scratch if Pietrangelo returns to the lineup.

Alex Pietrangelo
Vegas Golden Knights
