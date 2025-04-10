Fantasy Hockey
Alex Pietrangelo

Alex Pietrangelo Injury: Not ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 12:23pm

Pietrangelo (illness) will miss Thursday's tilt against Seattle, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It will be Pietrangelo's second straight game on the shelf. He has four goals and 33 points over 70 appearances in 2024-25. Pietrangelo is getting closer to returning, according to Webster, so perhaps the 35-year-old defenseman will be available Saturday versus Nashville.

Alex Pietrangelo
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
